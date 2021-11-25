Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey joined LeBron James and LaMelo Ball in a special categorical statistic, being just the third teenager in NBA history to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in his first twenty games. Per Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder:

Great stat from @NBA_AU: Josh Giddey, LaMelo Ball and LeBron James are the only teenagers in NBA history to reach 100 assists and 100 rebounds in their first 20 games. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) November 25, 2021

Expanding the list to those aged 20 would include the likes of some very talented ball-handlers, including Magic Johnson, Chris Paul, and Lonzo Ball. The Australian native has displayed his value as a strong playmaker and efficient rebounder, while also contributing with scoring.

Giddey has been a pleasant surprise for the Thunder after OKC shocked NBA fans by taking him sixth overall in the 2021 draft. The 19 year old is currently averaging 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per night, showcasing his ability to be an all-around player due to his size (6”8) and his strong basketball IQ. The youngster leads OKC in both rebounds and assists, evidencing his versatile play style.

The rising star has aided the Thunder to a 6-12 record, which is much better than many fans of OKC were expecting heading into this season. For a team looking to rebuild, the Thunder have been quite competitive, even taking games against strong playoff bound opponents deep into the fourth quarter. Just last night, OKC held their own against the Utah Jazz, and lost by just six points. Giddey had 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, contributing in all aspects.

While Giddey’s high selection in the 2021 NBA Draft may have been a shock at the time, it surely isn’t anymore. The youngster is in the mix to win Rookie of the Year, and is on track to becoming a valuable player for years to come.