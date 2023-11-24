Thunder big man Chet Holmgren gave back to the community on Thanksgiving, with a callback to growing up in Minnesota

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren gave back today.

This Thanksgiving, Holmgren held his second annual Holmgren Family Thanksgiving Dinner for foster families in the Oklahoma City area:

Thunder rookie @ChetHolmgren making new friends at his second annual Holmgren Family Thanksgiving Dinner for foster families in the OKC area 💙 Watch the full All-Access on the NBA App. ➡️ https://t.co/q9r0Ypocx3 pic.twitter.com/6BqsgKPWSH — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2023

Holmgren is endearing himself to Thunder fans, after being selected in the 2022 NBA Draft and then missing the entire season with a broken foot. This season, he's living up to the initial hype he had when he came out of Gonzaga. Holmgren is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, and nearly two-and-a-half blocked shots per game.

But more importantly, he's clearly involved and making a difference in the OKC community.

Growing up in Minnesota, Thunder star Chet Holmgren’s house was the place to be on Thanksgiving, according to Nick Gallo at NBA.com

“Most years, the Holmgrens would have so many neighbors and friends over to the house – more than 100 people over the course of two days – that Chet’s mom, Sarah, didn’t even know some of the folks who had come by to make themselves a plate.

That warm, open-door spirit continues with Chet in Oklahoma City. With the help of his parents and sisters, the Holmgren Family Thanksgiving Dinner truly is a family affair.

For the second year in a row, Chet welcomed families from Citizens Caring for Children to the Thunder corporate office inside Paycom Center for a traditional Thanksgiving meal that included homemade cookies prepared by his sisters, followed by various arts and crafts activities.