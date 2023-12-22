Despite earning a big home win, the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) are going to leave Thursday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers (17-11) at least a little worse for wear. They have sustained a couple injuries to their young core, namely Josh Giddey, whose night ended early after being ruled out, per Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder.

OKC cruised to a 134-115 victory against molten-hot LA (nine-game winning streak going into the game), but this injury could potentially hinder the team in its upcoming slate of action, which includes matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves. Jalen Williams also left the court with an injury but eventually returned.

Giddey slipped while driving down the lane and suffered an ankle sprain near the end of the first half. He finished with 11 points and a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the 3-point line to go with four assists and three rebounds. The seriousness of the injury is still unknown, but perhaps Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault will have more information postgame.

The 21-year-old from Australia has seen his offensive production decrease following the arrival of rookie Chet Holmgren this season but is sill averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4.4 dimes per game. Of course, Giddey's 2023-24 campaign has been overshadowed by a police investigation into an accusation that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Josh Giddey is continuing to play in Oklahoma City's games, as everyone waits for additional information to come out. He has remained a key contributor, despite the allegations and the public backlash that has come with them. This ankle injury could halt the Thunder's momentum, in what is shaping up to be a landmark campaign for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company.