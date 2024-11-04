Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Alex Ducas disagrees with Draymond Green, and he isn’t the only one, as the Thunder’s longest-tenured player, Lu Dort, responded to Green’s take on his team’s celebratory postgame interviews. On Monday afternoon, the starting guard addressed Draymond ahead of Oklahoma City’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Despite Green’s view that Thunder teammates joining a player’s walk-off interview after every win is a sign of a team’s immaturity and a lack of instilling fear in opponents’ hearts, Lu strongly disagrees. And responded to the four-time Golden State Warriors champion forward, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“I’m focused on what we’re doing here. Not really paying attention to this other stuff,” Dort said. “I see it as a comment from every other comment that’s going on on TV. So, whatever it is, we’ll just keep focusing on what we’re doing. That’s how we are. We’re not going to change for [anybody]. That’s just us.”

In terms of instilling fear into his opponents, Dort doesn’t see it like Green.

“I don’t think this has anything to do with how we act after a game,” Dort added. “At the end of the day, we’re going to play the way we play. If a team fears us or not, we’re going to keep doing what we’re doing. And do everything we can to stack wins. However we do that, we’re going to focus on how we want to win games.”

“At the end of the day, this game is fun, and we’re always happy for one another. We want to see each other succeed. That’s just how we are. Whenever we’re on the court, we’re having fun,” Dort concluded.

Alex Ducas claps back at Draymond Green’s bold Thunder claim

After Warriors star Draymond Green questioned the Thunder’s seriousness regarding their routine victory cigar, which has led to a historic 6-0 start, Thunder’s two-way rookie forward Alex Ducas addressed the four-time champion ahead of Lu Dort.

Ducas views the collective walk-off interviews as a testament to how close-knit the Thunder are, not a sign of weakness, per Sports Illustraded's Ryan Stiles.

“I saw recently Draymond [Green] commented that it wasn’t professional enough or wasn’t giving a scary enough vibe for another team. But when I look at that, I see how united the guys are. And everyone wants to be a part of another person’s success, whoever was having the interview at the time,” Ducas said. “It just shows how close this organization is, how much they care for one another, and how much they love one another.”

The Thunder will look to stretch their unpreceded season-opening winning streak to 7-0 against the Magic.