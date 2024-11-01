The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a strong start to the 2024 season. Oklahoma City possesses a 4-0 record through the first part of the season. The Thunder are known for their postgame traditions of barking with reporters and sometimes taking pictures after wins, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green does not believe these things are the best look.

“The one thing I see about the OKC team that’s alarming to me is their postgame. Seven guys in the interview. There’s a certain seriousness it takes to win in this league. And there’s a certain fear you have to instill in teams in order to win. I just don’t know if they’re instilling that fear in teams with all the bromance and stuff after the game,” Green said per Clemente Almanza.

The Thunder are a young team, so it is expected they have engaged in such lighthearted fun. Perhaps Draymond Green's take is a reflection of the age gap. Green is one of the most veteran players in the NBA who came into the league over a decade before many of Oklahoma City's players did.

While the Warriors forward's comments may seem harsh, Green has a fair amount of respect for OKC. He gave Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder a “special compliment” early on in the season.

“I think [the Thunder] definitely [have] some special talent,” Green said. “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the league, and I don't think there's anyone you could find to debate that.”

The Thunder finished the 2o24 season with the best record in the Western Conference. After losing in the second record of the 2024 playoffs, OKC is on a mission to make a deeper run in 2025. But Draymond Green and the Warriors will have something to say about it. Can OKC get over the hump and show that their talent is for real?