Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn’t like the Oklahoma City Thunder’s postgame tradition. After every Oklahoma City win, teammates will surround their walk-off interviewee. Green deems the Thunder tradition immature, which caught the attention of undrafted two-way forward Alex Ducas, who addressed Green at G League’s Media Day on Monday.

The Thunder’s G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, hosted its media day at the Paycom Center. Unprompted, Ducas pointed to the winning tradition as a sign of team continuity and closeness despite what Green sees as unprofessional, per Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Stiles.

“It shows how much of a team we are and shows how united the guys are as a group… I saw recently Draymond [Green] commented that it wasn’t professional enough or wasn’t giving a scary enough vibe for another team. But when I look at that, I see how united the guys are. And everyone wants to be a part of another person’s success, whoever was having the interview at the time,” Ducas said. “It just shows how close this organization is, how much they care for one another, and how much they love one another.

“So, to me, I think it’s awesome. I love being a part of it,” Ducas concluded.

Draymond Green drops major Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compliment

Despite Draymond Green’s plea, the Oklahoma City Thunder continued its winning tradition after its sixth consecutive win of the 2024-25 campaign. The Thunder’s 6-0 start is the best in franchise history. Amid Green’s honest takes on this year’s team, it wasn’t all bad, as Green mentioned their “special talent” in forward Jalen Williams and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of the NBA’s best.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the league, and I don’t think there’s anyone you could find to debate that,” Green said via The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “Jalen Williams [is] special. The one thing I will say about them is: There’s a certain readiness when you’re ready to win, and I don’t care how old you are. The one thing I see with the OKC team that is a little alarming for me is they’re posting seven guys in the interview.

“There’s a certain seriousness that it takes to win in this league, and there’s a certain fear you have to instill in a team in order to win. But, you have to understand, their moment is now. Their moment started last year,” Green concluded.

The Thunder can stretch their historic start to 7-0 against the Magic.