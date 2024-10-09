Head coach Mark Daigneault didn't hold back in assessing rookies Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell's respective performances in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 112-107 victory of their preseason opener against the San Antonio Spurs. Mitchell scored a team-high 19 points in the win, and Mitchell was close behind with 17 on an efficient 8-for-11 attempts, but it wasn't enough for his new head coach. Following Daigneault's honest review of Dillon in training camp, the league's Coach of the Year didn't hold back after Monday's win.

Daigneault kept it honest in his review of Jones and Mitchell's respective performances against the Spurs.

“The best part of those two guys was they were really confident. They went out there and played. They seemed to have clear heads. We don't want to have them overthinking this early on. I thought their confidence thought was really high,” Daigneault said. “With that said, their execution was a ‘C' or whatever. It wasn't great. Nor should it be this early on. But you saw two guys go out there and really compete and play with confidence and try to do the right thing, and that's all we can ask right now.”

Some thought Mark's grade for Jones and Mitchell was slightly harsh, considering their impressive scoring prowess on the road. However, their new head coach believes they can do better in the Thunder's second preseason outing.

“Now, it's a matter of them learning some of the things that they need to really learn in order to really round out their games,” Daigneault added. “But it's obviously very early.”

Mark Daigneault wants to see better rim protection from Thunder

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault won NBA's Coach of the Year in 2024. After winning the prestigious award, Daigneault has elevated his expectations for the 2024-25 Thunder, including what's expected from his pair of rookies, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell. Also, he wants to see better rim protection early on.

He spoke with reporters about it during his media availability on Tuesday.

“I thought that was definitely a weakness: our rim defense. We outscored them at the rim, but our rim defense had a lot of plays, so we weren't where we needed to be. Not early enough or not physical enough or both,” Deagneault said. “And those were bright spots. We got to have an identity down there down there, regardless of who it is.”

The Thunder will look to improve their defensive approach in their second preseason game, where they'll host the Houston Rockets at the Paycom Center on Wednesday.