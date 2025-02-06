Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reach his third 50+ point performance in three weeks in a 140-109 win against the Phoenix Suns. As Gilgeous-Alexander continues to strengthen his case for this year's Most Valuable Player award, Daigneault and the Thunder continue to lead the Western Conference with a 40-9 record.

After the win, Daingeault reacted to Gilgeous-Alexander's prolific performance that led the Thunder to a blowout win.

“He was cooking. He was really good,” Daigneault said. “He's been on this one for a while, you know? But continues to defend, continues to do all the other things that go into basketball. It hasn't turned into an individual spectacle. He's just inside the team. He blends it into the game.”

Gilgeous-Alexander's impressive feat didn't come as a surprise for Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. He saw it coming.

“He's always been on this track, you know. It's not like he just started scoring lately,” Daigneault said. “He looks at the game like a puzzle he can solve. He's always trying to get better. That's what I give him the most credit for. He's got a vision to always improve. He never rests on what he's doing. Then, he puts the work ethic behind it, which is the horsepower of it. That's why he keeps getting better.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in Wednesday's win.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams on his first All-Star selection

Thunder forward Jalen Williams reacted to his first All-Star selection. For the first time since making the All-Star Game, Williams spoke to the media after Wednesday's win against the Suns.

“It's a very cool experience,” Williams said. “A good honor, for sure. I was very excited hearing my name — a lot of it I attribute to my team. I think just where we are, I think, helped out with that a lot with what we've been doing this season. I haven't really had time to think about it a lot. I've been out with my hand. So, that's kind of been a priority with that.

“But, I feel like at some point it'll probably hit me when I get closer to it,” Williams concluded.

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in Wednesday's win against the Suns. However, it was his All-Star teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose 50-point performance led Oklahoma City to a 31-point victory against the Suns.