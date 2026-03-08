Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie's take on veteran Russell Westbrook attacking the media after a loss may or may not surprise you, but either way, he's taking his player's side. After the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Kings their 50th loss of the regular season, a fiery Westbrook called out reporters individually for various reports and comments made throughout the 2025-26 season.

Christie told reporters he hasn't seen what Westbrook said after the Kings' 133-123 loss to the Pelicans, but was happy about Westbrook's passion, he said, per KCRA News' Sean Cunningham.

“I still didn't see what Russ said,” Christie said. “Listen, I'm proud that he's passionate about what we're doing, man. That's what leadership is about. He knows what we do in here. He knows all the different aspects of it. He's a student of the game. So, what was said was not a big deal.”

Doug Christie and the Kings (14-50) have the worst record in the NBA. They'll look to return to the win column when they host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook calls out Kings media after 50th loss

Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center
Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Kings veteran Russell Westbrook has been short with reporters before, but watching him call out reporters individually felt personal, as if it were pent-up anger that had finally boiled over. Westbrook, stating they're putting forth the effort but haven't found success amid a trying regular season.

“You know, go out and compete. This is a game. You’re professionally involved in it and play. That’s all you can do,” Westbrook said.

Then, Westbrook turned the conversation toward the reporters in the room.

“What y’all think, though? Because y’all got a lot of answers, and y’all always be talking,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook says he's noticed reporters offering opinions on things only people behind the scenes would know, insinuating narratives they know nothing about, which has carried over throughout the Kings' regular season.