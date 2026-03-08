Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie's take on veteran Russell Westbrook attacking the media after a loss may or may not surprise you, but either way, he's taking his player's side. After the New Orleans Pelicans handed the Kings their 50th loss of the regular season, a fiery Westbrook called out reporters individually for various reports and comments made throughout the 2025-26 season.

Christie told reporters he hasn't seen what Westbrook said after the Kings' 133-123 loss to the Pelicans, but was happy about Westbrook's passion, he said, per KCRA News' Sean Cunningham.

“I still didn't see what Russ said,” Christie said. “Listen, I'm proud that he's passionate about what we're doing, man. That's what leadership is about. He knows what we do in here. He knows all the different aspects of it. He's a student of the game. So, what was said was not a big deal.”

Kings head coach Doug Christie talks about Russell Westbrook's viral comments after the 50th loss of the season on Thursday night, the remaining 18 games of the season, getting closer to achieving focal points & not losing the sting of losing games. pic.twitter.com/zSgBdy81T1 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 7, 2026

Doug Christie and the Kings (14-50) have the worst record in the NBA. They'll look to return to the win column when they host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Russell Westbrook calls out Kings media after 50th loss

Kings veteran Russell Westbrook has been short with reporters before, but watching him call out reporters individually felt personal, as if it were pent-up anger that had finally boiled over. Westbrook, stating they're putting forth the effort but haven't found success amid a trying regular season.

“You know, go out and compete. This is a game. You’re professionally involved in it and play. That’s all you can do,” Westbrook said.

Then, Westbrook turned the conversation toward the reporters in the room.

“What y’all think, though? Because y’all got a lot of answers, and y’all always be talking,” Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook decided to go at the media tonight in postgame. pic.twitter.com/UOgmGhV5OH — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) March 6, 2026

Westbrook says he's noticed reporters offering opinions on things only people behind the scenes would know, insinuating narratives they know nothing about, which has carried over throughout the Kings' regular season.