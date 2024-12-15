The Oklahoma City Thunder advanced to the NBA Cup Finals on Saturday night thanks to a 111-96 victory over the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again played a leading role in the Thunder's latest win, and after the game, his teammates decided to mess with him during his postgame interview.

After a slow start, Gilgeous-Alexander eventually got going in the second half, and he finished with some big numbers when all was said and done, (32 points, eight rebounds, six assists, five steals.) His teammates mobbed him when he conducted an on-court postgame interview, and it ended up leading to quite a hilarious reaction.

“Yo, shut up, shut up,” Gilgeous-Alexander said to Jalen Williams at the beginning of his postgame interview on ESPN, which resulted in him and several of his teammates shaking their heads with laughter.

“We stayed to our principles, to our identity. We knew that we'd be able to kick in enough shots if we stayed with it, and we just focused on getting stops the whole night. We knew if we did that at a high level, we'd give ourselves a chance, and that's what happened,” Gilgeous-Alexander said once he eventually composed himself.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder loved the high-stakes NBA Cup atmosphere

With a trip to the NBA Cup Finals on the line, Oklahoma City delivered the goods, even after they labored through an ugly showing in the first half. Gilgeous-Alexander and company sure showed up in the second half, and the environment out in Las Vegas, Nevada may have helped give him and his teammates the motivation to send the Rockets packing.

“It was pretty sweet,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. “We don't play here every year, but the environment was dope. The fans were into it, (Las Vegas is) a basketball city, it was really fun playing out there.”

The Thunder have set up a date with the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup Finals, which will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8:30 p.m. EST. If Gilgeous-Alexander can turn in another big outing like he just did against Houston, then Oklahoma City will have a great shot to come out on top in the second year of the NBA's new in-season tournament.