OKLAHOMA CITY — For Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, staying ready amid inconsistent playing time never promises an increased role on the biggest stage in the NBA. After finishing with three points and one steal in nine minutes, Wiggins turned in his biggest performance of the postseason. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 shots, including 5-of-8 from deep, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a 123-107 win against the Indiana Pacers.

After a one-point loss, the Thunder tied the NBA Finals, 1-1. After Wiggins and the Thunder put the finishing touches on a 16-point blowout win in Game 2, he spoke about his humble beginnings and why staying ready is critical to his role in Oklahoma City.

“I think about it all the time, being from Greenboro, my journey early on, it taught me to be grateful,” Wiggins said. “To take advantage of the opportunities I get, teams that I played for, and I was kind of like a late bloomer. That helped my journey. It kind of helped me mentally to not be afraid, regardless of what moment may be in front of me, or of what is asked of me.”

Wiggins and Thunder veteran Alex Caruso (20) combined for 38 points against the Pacers, which is the third time two bench players combined each scored 18+ points in a single NBA Finals game since the 1970-71 campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Aaron Wiggins' play in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commended Aaron Wiggins' performance in Game 2. After hearing plenty of oohs and aahs off of Wiggins' impressive dribble move against Tyrese Haliburton, it was that kind of night for the Thunder reserve.

Wiggins' performance was the talk of the Thunder's media availability after Game 2, which Gilgeous-Alexander took the time to highlight Wiggins' 18-point performance.

“It's big time. It’s impressive to me. He’s been exactly who he’s been all year throughout the playoffs,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Sometimes he [gets] 20 minutes. Sometimes gets two minutes. Sometimes he gets 10. It's all over the place, and no matter what, he finds a way to impact winning for us. And you need it in the biggest moments. No one-man show when you're in the NBA championship.

“For him to rise to the occasion or just be who he's been in the biggest moment of his basketball career is pretty gutsy. Says a lot about the competitor and the man he is,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder will look to grab their first lead of the NBA Finals in Game 3 against the Pacers on Wednesday.