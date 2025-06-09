OKLAHOMA CITY — For Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins, staying ready amid inconsistent playing time never promises an increased role on the biggest stage in the NBA. After finishing with three points and one steal in nine minutes, Wiggins turned in his biggest performance of the postseason. He finished with 18 points on 6-of-11 shots, including 5-of-8 from deep, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in a 123-107 win against the Indiana Pacers.

After a one-point loss, the Thunder tied the NBA Finals, 1-1. After Wiggins and the Thunder put the finishing touches on a 16-point blowout win in Game 2, he spoke about his humble beginnings and why staying ready is critical to his role in Oklahoma City.

“I think about it all the time, being from Greenboro, my journey early on, it taught me to be grateful,” Wiggins said. “To take advantage of the opportunities I get, teams that I played for, and I was kind of like a late bloomer. That helped my journey. It kind of helped me mentally to not be afraid, regardless of what moment may be in front of me, or of what is asked of me.”

Wiggins and Thunder veteran Alex Caruso (20) combined for 38 points against the Pacers, which is the third time two bench players combined each scored 18+ points in a single NBA Finals game since the 1970-71 campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Aaron Wiggins' play in Thunder win

Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander commended Aaron Wiggins' performance in Game 2. After hearing plenty of oohs and aahs off of Wiggins' impressive dribble move against Tyrese Haliburton, it was that kind of night for the Thunder reserve.

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder's Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso lock down Pacers' TJ McConnell
Thunder’s Jalen Williams names 2 qualities that make Alex Caruso a great defenderJedd Pagaduan ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander opens up about ‘punches thrown’ in Game 2 winJosue Pavon ·
image thumbnail
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s honest reaction to NBA Finals recordJedd Pagaduan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s unexpected Game 2 performer gets ‘huge’ praiseYasmin Edañol ·
A view of the arena and Oklahoma City Thunder fans as they celebrate after the Thunder defeat the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Fans react to Thunder’s revenge win vs. Tyrese Haliburton, PacersYasmin Edañol ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks the ball past Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder star Chet Holmgren’s big bounce-back catches Mark Daigneault’s attentionRichard Pereira ·

Wiggins' performance was the talk of the Thunder's media availability after Game 2, which Gilgeous-Alexander took the time to highlight Wiggins' 18-point performance.

“It's big time. It’s impressive to me. He’s been exactly who he’s been all year throughout the playoffs,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Sometimes he [gets] 20 minutes. Sometimes gets two minutes. Sometimes he gets 10. It's all over the place, and no matter what, he finds a way to impact winning for us. And you need it in the biggest moments. No one-man show when you're in the NBA championship.

“For him to rise to the occasion or just be who he's been in the biggest moment of his basketball career is pretty gutsy. Says a lot about the competitor and the man he is,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder will look to grab their first lead of the NBA Finals in Game 3 against the Pacers on Wednesday.