Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to bring the Thunder their first franchise championship with an entire fanbase resting on his shoulders. It's been a hallmark year for the young point guard as he also released his first signature sneaker with sponsor Converse. Most recently, Gilgeous-Alexander unveiled his newest Converse SHAI 001 sneakers in a “Masi Blue” colorway, a tribute to his brother Thomasi.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

After signing with Converse in 2020, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inked an extension to become the brand's Creative Director. After injecting Converse Basketball with his impeccable sense of style and numerous concepts for lifestyle lines, the two sides officially unveiled the debut Converse SHAI 001 in 2025.

Since then, we've seen SGA wear numerous colorways of the signature debut, each one dedicated to a member of his family. His “Charm Black” colorway was dedicated to his mother, while his “Ares Grey” edition resembles the eyes of his first-born son. His latest pair, debuted by Gilgeous-Alexander during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, pays tribute to his brother Thomasi with a new “Masi Blue” colorway.

Converse SHAI 001 “Masi Blue”

SHAI 001: MASI BLUE. Cooler than ice. A tribute to @shaiglalex’s brother Thomasi. pic.twitter.com/Cq0fY51W70 — Converse (@Converse) June 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander debuts the “Masi Blue” Converse SHAI 001 for the #NBAFinals — honoring his brother Thomasi. pic.twitter.com/MDnreKht4W — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet



From the start, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander intended for his signature sneaker to stand out from all the rest seen around the league. Having a hand in the creative process from start to finish, the Converse SHAI 001 is an aggressive model as much as it is a smooth silhouette, much like SGA as a player. The shoes feature a multi-layered construction with padded panels creating a cohesive “wave” of shapes throughout the uppers.

The shoes are based in Converse's latest basketball treaded outsoles, but the main feature of the shoes are the zipped uppers, revealing a lacing system underneath. Furthermore, a common theme of the shoes has been their all-over monochromatic look, allowing SGA and Converse to key-in on a certain color palette and make that the focal point of the shoes. Already seen in black, grey, butter, and clay, it was only right that his latest shoe comes in a blue hue.

While there's no official public launch date for the Converse SHAI 001 just yet, the five debut colorways are expected to arrive sometime during the fall season of 2025. The shoes will retail for a price tag of $130, certainly making these the most stylish option in the league at their current price point.

As the Oklahoma City Thunder hope to bounce back from an 0-1 deficit to the Indiana Pacers in the Finals, sneakerheads and hoopers can rest easy knowing the SHAI 001 is on the way soon.