The Oklahoma City Thunder have evened the NBA Finals at one game apiece with a dominant 123–107 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 at Paycom Center.

Just days after their heartbreaking collapse in the series opener, the Thunder came out with intensity and never looked back, delivering a statement win that reignited their title hopes. This time, they executed with poise and avoided the costly late-game errors that doomed them in Game 1, thanks in part to a surprising spark from Aaron Wiggins off the bench.

Wiggins emerged as a game-changer, earning widespread praise for his energetic and efficient play. He poured in 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, while adding four rebounds in just 21 minutes. His timely contributions helped maintain Oklahoma City’s momentum and keep Indiana at bay.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault lauded Wiggins’ impact during the post-game press conference. “He was huge tonight. I give him a lot of credit,” (h/t Thunder reporter Michael Martin). “He’s been a huge part of our success this season. In the playoffs, his role has been very night-to-night, but he hangs in there. He was huge in that Game 4 in Denver.”

Daigneault continued to emphasize Wiggins’ importance, adding, “He was massive tonight. Went in there with great confidence. Didn’t go in until the second quarter and just dove right into the game. Great professionalism. Great readiness. A huge performance for us.”

Wiggins' performance was a genuine surprise for the Thunder. Entering Game 2, he was averaging just 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists this postseason, while shooting 40.0% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc.

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led the charge, cementing his superstar status with a 34-point performance. It marked his second straight 30-point outing in the Finals after scoring 38 in the opener. While his brilliance set the tone, it was Wiggins' spark that gave the Thunder a new edge.

With the series now tied and the Thunder finding their rhythm, the spotlight isn’t just on Gilgeous-Alexander. Aaron Wiggins’ breakout showing has given Oklahoma City a fresh spark heading into Game 3. Can the Thunder carry this momentum on the road, and will Wiggins continue to be the unexpected X-factor in the Finals?