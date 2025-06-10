Former HBCU basketball standout Cameron Woodall has passed away, per a report by WLBT. Woodall and another individual, each driving a 4-wheeler, were traveling on Midway Road when Woodall lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Tragically, Woodall succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. The other person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones issued a statement, saying, “My heart goes out to the family, friends, many loved ones, and Raymond High School and the Raymond basketball community.”

Jones also said that an investigation is on-going into the incident. Tougaloo College athletics released a statement abotu the passing of Woodall on thier social media accounts.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the untimely passing of Cameron D. ‘Big Cam’ Woodall, a beloved former Tougaloo College men’s basketball standout. Known for his larger-than-life presence, fierce competitiveness on the court, and kind-hearted spirit off it, Cam left an indelible mark on the Tougaloo family. His impact extended far beyond basketball; he was a friend, a brother, and a true Bulldog through and through. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Cameron Woodall was a standout basketball player in Mississippi, playing for Raymond High School. He was a key contributor to Raymond HIgh winning the MHSAA championships in both 2017 and 2018. Following his high school career, he played basketball at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before committing to Grambling State.

He then transferred to Tougaloo College, where he made a name for himself as a standout player. During his time with the Bulldogs, he earned Second Team All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference honors twice for his impressive performance. In the 2021-2022 season, he averaged 18 points per game, shot over 56%, and grabbed seven rebounds per game, according to ESPN.