The Los Angeles Dodgers are battling for NL West supremacy, and Freddie Freeman continues to deliver when it matters most. In Monday night’s high-stakes Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres showdown, the eight-time All-Star added another highlight to his Hall of Fame-caliber résumé — and it came at a pivotal moment for Los Angeles.

With a line drive into the gap in the first inning, Freeman tallied his 529th career double, tying Al Oliver for 43rd place on the MLB all-time doubles list. The hit brought Mookie Betts across the plate and gave the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead in what could be a decisive game in the tightly contested National League West race.

Dodger Talk’s David Vassegh confirmed the milestone with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Freddie Freeman with his 529th career double tying Al Oliver for 43rd most in MLB history. #Dodgers”

The moment was historic, but it also reminded fans why Freeman is so valuable in high-pressure situations. Entering the game, the NL West standings had the Dodgers clinging to a slim lead over both the Padres and the surging Giants. Every game counts — and every Freeman at-bat seems to deliver.

Thinking Blue’s Blake Harris posted the clip of Freeman's milestone, which gave the Dodgers the early advantage on the road.

“Freddie Freeman gives the Dodgers the early lead”

Freddie Freeman gives the Dodgers the early lead

Now in his 16th MLB season, Freeman is showing no signs of slowing down. His stats this year are astonishing, a .345 batting average, .414 on-base percentage, and a 1.000 OPS. Since joining the Dodgers in 2022, he has raised his career average to .317 with 81 home runs in Dodger blue.

While Monday’s game is still in progress, the veteran slugger's early swing could become the defining moment of the night. As the playoff race intensifies, Freeman’s leadership and consistent excellence continue to power the Dodgers — and propel him higher up the all-time record books.