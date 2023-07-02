The Oklahoma City Thunder are adding to their forward depth with Jack White coming to town. The Australian, who played for the Denver Nuggets in the 2022-23 NBA season, has reportedly struck a two-year deal with the Thunder, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Australian forward Jack White has agreed on a two-year deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Agent Sammy Wloszczowski of @SIGSports negotiates deal that brings the former Nuggets two-way wing to OKC.”

In 17 games played for the Nuggets, White averaged just 1.2 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.2 assists in 3.9 minutes per contest. Per 36 minutes, White averaged 11.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Jack White was not included in the Nuggets' playoffs roster last season, but he still became just the seventh player from Australia to win an NBA championship. Others on the list are Luc Longley, Andrew Gaze, Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Andrew Bogut, and Matthew Dellavedova.

White could see more playing time with the Thunder, who were a surprise last season. White joins an Oklahoma City team that finished with a 40-42 record in the 2022-23 NBA campaign — its best record since going 44-29 in the 2019-20 season.

Before arriving in the NBA, Jack White played four years in college with the Duke Blue Devils. During his time in Durham, he averaged 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists across 103 games in Blue Devils uniform. After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, White went back to Australia and spent three years playing for Melbourne United in the National Basketball League.

Prior to the deal with White, the Thunder also signed Vasilije Micic and traded for Victor Oladipo.