The Oklahoma City Thunder are a sneaky candidate to jump up the Western Conference standings next season. They have built up a strong young team by trading for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and through savvy draft night decisions. And now they are making potentially impactful moves during NBA free agency.

The Thunder signed EuroLeague star guard Vasilije Micic to a 3-year contract worth $23.5 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 29-year-old was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft before general manager Sam Presti acquired his rights in a 2020 trade involving three-time NBA champion Danny Green. Micic is now officially a part of OKC's very bright future.

EuroLeague G Vasilije Micić – one of Europe’s best and most accomplished players – has agreed on a 3-year, $23.5M deal to join the Thunder, Jason Ranne of @Wassbasketball tells ESPN. A two-time EuroLeague champion and an MVP, Micic brings a significant skillset and IQ to OKC. pic.twitter.com/SBjxHHRftJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The two-time EuroLeague champion and 2021 MVP brings crucial depth to head coach Mark Daigneault's backcourt. He averaged 16 points on nearly 36 percent shooting from 3-point land with 5.4 assists for Turkish squad Anadolu Efes last season. His valuable experience on the professional circuit should allow him to earn decent minutes with the young Thunder.

Presti has not made a big splash through the first two days of NBA free agency but did acquire injured veteran Victor Oladipo on Friday. With a talented core, which includes dominant scorer Gilgeous-Aexander, crafty playmaker Josh Giddey, defensive stalwart Lugentz Dort and the debuting Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have the potential to blindside the league very soon.

Adding more depth in Vasilije Micic can help accelerate their timetable for significant success. He gives defenders fits with strong ball handling skills and the ability to abruptly change speeds when attacking the lane. The NBA has been waiting for the Serbia native's arrival for almost a decade, but he picked a great time to join the exciting Oklahoma City Thunder.