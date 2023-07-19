Another NBA Summer League has gone for Oklahoma City Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng. Thunder fans are undoubtedly intrigued to see this team next season with Chet Holmgren coming back at full strength. In the same way, Dieng's progression is also an interesting thing to look out for after his rookie season. They must have been pleased with what they saw from the 20-year-old during his stints in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

In seven games Summer League outings, Dieng averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. He was particularly much better in his four games in Vegas, where he turned in 15.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting more efficiently from the field (51.2 percent) and from three (36.0 percent).

The 20-year-old's best performance in Vegas came during their 98-87 win over the Indiana Pacers. In 33 minutes, Dieng scored 22 points on an ultra-efficient 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. He also added nine rebounds and six assists.

With such an encouraging stint in Vegas, it's still worth thinking noting about the Thunder's biggest concern about Ousmane Dieng after his 2023 NBA Summer League performance.

Will this carry over into the regular season?

While there is certainly a lot to write about Ousmane Dieng's Summer League, the question remains: will we see this kind of Ousmane Dieng for the Thunder when the real games begin? The Dieng that showed up in Vegas definitely wasn't the one that Thunder fans saw throughout the 2022-23 season. The 2022 11th overall pick played just 39 games during his rookie season, where he averaged just 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds. He shot just 42.0 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from beyond the arc.

While it is just Summer League, the strides Dieng made in Las Vegas are an encouraging sign for Oklahoma City. The Frenchman looked a lot more comfortable, especially with his offense. He particularly looked more confident in putting the ball on the floor, which is a great sign for his upside as a 6-foot-10 forward. The 20-year-old kid was taking the ball coast-to-coast at times and was effective in getting to his spots at the basket.

Dieng's three-point shot is also a notable improvement from his game. He shot a decent percentage from long range and his stroke looks a lot smoother. If he is able to shoot the same clip when the regular season comes along, he should be able to easily crack head coach Mark Daigneault's regular rotation and become a stretch-four option.

Another standout aspect of Dieng's Summer League performances was his passing. The Frenchman showcased some of his passing chops throughout his Vegas stint, averaging 5.0 assists in four outings.

Dieng definitely made the best of his Summer League. He showcased why he was worthy of being the 11th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and why he belonged in the NBA. Summer League is usually where NBA players separate themselves from the pack and that is exactly what Dieng did.

His performance in Summer League has definitely turned some heads within the Thunder brass towards him as a possible regular rotation piece next season. Now, the only concern remaining is whether he will live up to the hype he built in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.