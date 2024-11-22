After spending most of 2024-25 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adam Flagler connected on seven threes for OKC Blue, Oklahoma City's G League affiliate, en route to 31 points in a 109-97 win against the Texas Legends. In his second game with the Blue this season, the first since the Thunder's latest victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Flagler went 11-for-24 from the floor, including 7-for-15 from deep, and finished with eight assists and eight rebounds in a well-rounded performance that secured a win down the stretch.

After the game, Flagler talked about obtaining a healthy balance of elite scoring while using the G League as an opportunity to evolve as a playmaker.

“The biggest thing is trying to put my teammates in the best position and do everything we can to win. So, if that means having the hot hand, those guys are looking for me,” Flagler said. “They're doing everything that they can to get me the ball. Same if they have the hot hand. I try to do the same for them. I feel like we're a really connected team, and it really goes from top to bottom with the organization. We try to resemble as much as the Thunder with the Blue.”

Expand Tweet

In his second season with the Blue, head coach Kameron Woods has already seen a significant leap in his development from the undrafted rookie who joined the Blue in 2023.

“It has a correlation with him being a second-year pro, and he's just seen a lot of stuff already, whether it's here or there [with the Thunder],” Woods said. “The big part for me is the ball security. He never turns the ball over. But he's already reading and understanding what the defense is doing and where he has opportunities to attack.”

Branden Carlson, who the Thunder assigned to the Blue Thursday morning, finished with 25 points, including five threes.

Adam Flagler scores 31 points, seven threes in Blue's 109-97 win

On the back end of the recent two-game skid, second-year guard Adam Flagler earned the most minutes he's seen this season in a 110-104 Thunder loss to the Spurs. With Alex Caruso on the med, Flagler earned additional playing time and wants to stay ready to take on any role called upon Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault.

“With the Thunder, we have a lot of guys that can come in and do multiple roles and adapt to any given situation,” Flagler said. “To be able to be around those guys and learn from those guys when you come to the Blue, I just try to exercise that. And make sure I do everything I can to be a guy that can be put in any situation and excel in it.”

The Blue will host the Texas Legends for the second leg on a back-to-back at the Paycom Center.