Frustration boiled over in the first half of Oklahoma City Thunder’s 99-83 NBA Cup win against the Phoenix Suns. All-Star Devin Booker was scoreless (0-for-6) when he shoved Thunder guard Lu Dort to the ground in the first half, which didn’t come as a surprise for All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander due to his backcourt mate’s tenacious approach to playing defense.

Dort can get under opposing players’ skin, as Booker snapped back in the second quarter. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about how effective Lu can be.

“He does a really good job of being physical without fouling, and a lot of times, I can imagine it being frustrating offensively because you feel like you’re being pushed or shoved, or whatever it is,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s obviously a skillset of his. His ability to move his feet as well as be physical, as well as be disciplined. He checks all of the boxes defensively, and thank God I don’t have to go through it on a nightly basis like the other teams do.

“But Lu’s special, for sure. He’ll end up on one of these Defensive Teams now or in the future,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

No technical foul was issued after officials reviewed Booker’s push.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dishes on Jalen Williams’ growth

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams followed up his season-high 31-point game against the New Orleans Pelicans with an all-around gem of a performance against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Taxed with the defensive assignment of Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, Williams delivered in limiting the veteran big man to four points, all of which came at the free-throw line. It didn’t go unnoticed for All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Nukic finished 0-for-7 from the floor, 0-for-3 from deep, and 4-for-8 from the foul line. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander gushed over Williams’ ability to impact a game.

“He really affects the game. He does so many things well. To sum it all up, when he’s out there, good things happen on both ends of the floor. Me and him were just talking about it; it feels like he still doesn’t even calculate the game; he just goes out there and plays basketball,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “His instincts take over. He affects the game on both ends of the floor at a very high level. His growth has been amazing. He still has room to grow, which is exciting. But, tremendous player for sure.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahe Thunder will conclude their six-game homestand against the Mavericks on Sunday.