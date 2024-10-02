Entering his seventh NBA season, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off the most impressive campaign of his career. After averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, Gilgeous-Alexander was the runner-up for the 2023-24 Most Valuable Player award behind Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Now, he returns to training camp with the core from last season intact, along with a significant addition to the frontcourt in Isaiah Hartenstein and a clear upgrade in All-Defensive First Team guard Alex Caruso for Josh Giddy. After Day 1 of Thunder training camp on Tuesday, Shai gave his “annoying” assessment of Caruso before delivering his first impressions of Hartenstein at center.

“He looked really good, made great decisions in the pocket. Obviously rebounding. Obviously, his physicality. [He] can really pass; that's what I got from today,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “[He] can really make the next play. [It's] what we all expected. He was really good today [and] fit right in.”

Hartenstein played on the same team as SGA during scrimmages, where last year's MVP candidate saw the difference his new center could make this upcoming season as one of his new teammates.

“His physicality is big. He sets screens, he rolls. It'll give us a different look, for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “Obviously, a lot of our offense is slip-and-screens and trying to get out fast and get underneath. He gives us a different element, for sure.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault can't wait to implement Caruso and Hartenstein into his system. Oklahoma City is projected to be a championship contender this season, building off its second-round exit to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference semifinals. Led by their two-time All-Star in Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's 26-and-under promising core is destined to make a deep playoff push in 2025.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gives ‘annoying' assessment of Alex Caruso after Day 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder addressed their lack of perimeter defense in their second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks in trading for Alex Caruso over the summer. As the Thunder's core in star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and second-year forward Chet Holmgren continue to evolve, its supporting cast in Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins improved in adding Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein, two defensive stalwarts.

After Day 1 of training camp, Gilgeous-Alexander says Caruso made his presence felt on defense.

“[It's] exactly as it's been in the past: annoying as hell,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Pesky picks you up full court, gets underneath you. Then, offensively, he makes the right play, the smart play.”

The Thunder will face the San Antonio Spurs in their first exhibition game next Monday.