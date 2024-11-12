Fresh off a standout performance that led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 134-128 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on last season’s second-round playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Following a career-high 45 points, nine assists, and five steals, Gilgeous-Alexander took the opportunity to share insights about the Thunder’s shortcomings in the playoffs, pointing to his role in preparing his teammates for high-stakes moments.

The Thunder’s victory on Monday highlighted Gilgeous-Alexander’s growth as a leader, as he became the first player in Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics history to post at least 45 points and five steals in a game. The All-Star guard’s performance was instrumental in stopping a near 20-point comeback attempt by the Clippers, securing Oklahoma City’s ninth win of the season with a 9-2 record. According to StatMamba, Gilgeous-Alexander also became the first NBA player to record a stat line of 45 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in a single game. His efforts earned praise from Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, who went so far as to compare him to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on offensive struggles, takes accountability for Thunder's playoff loss to Mavericks

Monday’s game was also Oklahoma City’s first without Chet Holmgren, who recently sustained a right iliac wing fracture and is now out indefinitely. Holmgren’s absence placed an even greater reliance on Gilgeous-Alexander, who stepped up to guide his team through a challenging matchup. Reflecting on the playoff exit against Dallas, Gilgeous-Alexander admitted he felt responsible for not fully preparing his teammates for the challenges they would face. In a candid interview with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, he acknowledged that last season’s playoff atmosphere was new to many of his teammates and expressed a sense of accountability for their struggles.

“I don't say this to slight my teammates,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But I feel like the end of our season last year in the playoffs, obviously for a lot of them, it was the first time in the playoffs and playing games that meaningful. And I don't want to say they weren't ready, but I feel like I could have equipped them better throughout the year in taking [certain] shots, getting to spots and being more comfortable in certain positions on the court, especially offensively.”

Gilgeous-Alexander pointed to offensive struggles as the primary reason for their series loss to the Mavericks, acknowledging that the Thunder’s defense held up well but that scoring consistency was lacking.

“I feel like in the playoffs we were good defensively, and offensively is why we lost. And part of my job is to make sure that my teammates are confident and are ready for big moments,” he added.

After Clippers win, Thunder look to build momentum in six game homestand

As he continued, Gilgeous-Alexander described how the playoff loss drove him to examine his role within the team more closely.

“When we lost [to Dallas], I thought about why we lost and obviously there's so many things to nitpick,” he said. “But I can only control what I can control, and I try to look at it through that lens. A lot of people don't recognize it until it's too late. And I don't want it to be too late, so I tried to hit it on the head early.”

The Thunder will look to carry their momentum forward as they continue their six-game homestand, with an upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans, who are grappling with an extensive injury list, recently lost Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado, adding to their ongoing absences of Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and others. Later in the homestand, the Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks on November 17, marking their first meeting with Dallas since last season's playoff series loss — a key moment as they aim to build on their postseason experience.

For Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Monday’s performance demonstrated his commitment to leading the Thunder through both regular season challenges and postseason aspirations. The upcoming homestand will provide an opportunity for the Thunder to continue building chemistry and confidence, with Gilgeous-Alexander’s leadership setting the tone. As the team navigates Holmgren’s absence, Gilgeous-Alexander’s role in driving Oklahoma City’s success becomes even more critical as the young Thunder roster aims to solidify its place in the competitive Western Conference.