By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was initially ruled out of Monday night’s game against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at home. Fortunately for Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, he was eventually allowed to play. Without SGA, Oklahoma City probably wouldn’t have bagged a 123-121 victory in spectacular fashion.

Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a smooth jumper off the dribble and just after spinning away from the defense from the left side as time expired in regulation to deliver the victory for the Thunder — and to ruin the night of Damian Lillard and the Blazers.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander gave a bit of an insight about his hindsight whenever he finds himself in similar, nerve-wracking situations on the floor (via Brandon Rahbar of the Daily Thunder).

SGA on his 4th career game-winner: “I just try to get to a shot I’m comfortable shooting every time and then just live with the results.”

Gilgeous-Alexander outdueled Lillard in the game, finishing with 35 points on 10-for-24 shooting from the field. The Thunder star also added six assists, two rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 36 minutes of action. It was not all Gilgeous-Alexander for the Thunder though, as he got ample help from his teammates, especially from the reserves. Oklahoma City’s bench generated a total of 48 points to just 26 points from the Trail Blazers’ bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder can double down on their mastery of the Blazers this coming Wednesday as they play Portland again at home.

The Thunder are now on a mini win-streak, having also defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at home last Saturday to end a five-game losing skid.