By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander saved the Oklahoma City Thunder once again from the verge of defeat, and so the whole NBA world is convinced: he is an All-Star.

On Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers, SGA banked the game-winner at the death of time to give the Thunder the 123-121 win. The two teams had a back-and-forth in the closing minutes of the, but in the end, the Thunder star made sure they were going to have the final shot and bucket.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AT THE BUZZER 🚨pic.twitter.com/tTAYR857xZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 20, 2022

Damian Lillard had a big night for the Blazers as well, even making history by surpassing Clyde Drexler as Portland’s leading scorer of all time. In the end, though, his 28 points, three rebounds and six assists were not enough to propel them to victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for his part, finished with 35 points and six dimes. He also had two boards, one steal and two blocks in an all-around effort for the Thunder.

Unsurprisingly right after he banked the buzzer-beater, NBA fans quickly took to Twitter to heap praise on him and hail him as a deserving All-Star this 2022.

“Put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the All Star game right now. Do not pass Go do not collect $200. Absolute ice cold superstar,” Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder wrote.

“SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER CALLS GAME,” another fan wrote. “SUPERSTAR.”

A third fan added “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made the leap. He’s an All-Star.” Another one said, “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves to be an All-Star and All-NBA player this season. Another game winner for his young career.”

Here are more reactions from around NBA Twitter:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has ice in his veins! He called the game vs Blazers 35 points

10-24 FG

14-14 FT

6 assists

1 game winning shot All-Star Shai! #ThunderUp#NBApic.twitter.com/TaI3di0ebg — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) December 20, 2022

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER IS HIM DOT COM pic.twitter.com/YBy08lPToO — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 20, 2022

True enough, it’s hard to argue about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s All-Star case. He has been consistently great for OKC in every game he plays, and it would be a major disrespect if he doesn’t get the All-Star acknowledgement amid his big year with the team.

SGA should be in the All-Star Game for sure.