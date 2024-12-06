Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is proud of his Canadian background. He was born in Toronto before spending his formative years in Hamilton, Ontario. After beating the Toronto Raptors 129-92 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about his homecoming and representing Canada at the 2024 Olympics.

In an 82-73 win, France eliminated Canada in the quarterfinals. Gilgeous-Alexander spoke on the disappointment he shared with his Canadian teammates.

“I would say it hit more so when we were eliminated. The opportunity to medal and win obviously, we didn’t get a chance to do [that],” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Being in it, you kind of take it for granted. But every year, I get a chance to win an NBA championship, and every four years, I get a chance to try to win the Olympics. In four years, you never know what’ll happen.

Where I was four years ago and where I’ll be four years from now will be completely different. It’s a special opportunity, and if God willing, I’m around, I’ll definitely approach it [differently],” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

SGA enjoys playing at Scotiabank Arena. For him, returning to his Ontario roots never gets old.

“It’s amazing to play in front of people that are from where I’m from, grew up the way I grew up, [and] seen the same things I’ve seen,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s like a little connection, even if I don’t know them or not. It’s cool. I’m proud to be Canadian. To play in front of the Canadiens is a special feeling, whether I know them or not.”

Gilgeous-Alexander will likely return to compete with the men’s Canadian basketball team in 2028.

Thunder guard Lu Dort on playing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort were one of eight Thunder players with at least one steal in Thursday’s win against the Raptors. However, before the game, Dort talked about what it felt like to be back in Canada, the team he represented in the 2024 Olympics.

“It was great. It was really fun,” Dort said. “I’m always proud to wear my country on my chest, and it was a great experience. We made history. It’s been a long time since Canada basketball made it to that. So, I’d be happy to do it again.”

Dort says the experience undoubtedly made him a better player

“It’s a different type of basketball, playing against the top players from all around the world. It was amazing,” Dort said. “It was a different experience, and it definitely made me better.”

The Thunder (17-5) remain atop the Western Conference and are 7-3 in their last ten games.