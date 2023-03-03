The Oklahoma City Thunder direly missed the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during Wednesday’s loss at the hands of a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers side. SGA has missed OKC’s last four games with an assortment of injuries, and his status for Friday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz has now been confirmed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Jazz

As expected, Shai won’t be in the lineup for the Thunder on Friday night. He’s already been officially ruled out with an abdominal strain while also still placed under the league’s health and safety protocols. The silver lining here, though, is that the All-Star guard is no longer dealing with soreness in his right ankle. Gilgeous-Alexander has been hampered by this injury as well over the past several games, so at least it’s good to cross one out off the list.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At this point, however, it remains to be seen when SGA will be able to return to the lineup. His next chance to suit up will be on Sunday in a rematch against the Jazz. If he misses that one, then the Thunder will surely want to get him back for Tuesday’s clash against the defending champs Golden State Warriors.

OKC has now lost five in a row, and they have slipped in the standings. They are currently 13th in the West and are 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final spot in the Play-In tournament. Unless they start winning soon, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder can wave goodbye to their playoff aspirations this season.