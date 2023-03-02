There are simply some places where one feels at home. That is the case with Al Horford and the Boston Celtics, as Horford came to love the franchise after signing with them in free agency in 2016. However, after just three years with the team, Horford decided to pursue one last giant payday as he nears the twilight of his career, signing with the Philadelphia 76ers to form a supersized frontcourt with Joel Embiid.

Alas, Horford’s Sixers stint did not work out as well as intended. His fit with Embiid was a clunky one at best, and his first season with the Sixers ended up in a first-round playoff defeat against the Celtics. The Sixers decided to jettison Horford just one year into his megadeal, trading him away to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that netted them 3 and D guard Danny Green.

Arriving on a rebuilding Thunder squad wasn’t in Al Horford’s mind as he approached his late 30s. Nevertheless, his short stint in OKC still proved to be a crucial stop in allowing him to age like fine wine after returning to the Celtics in 2021.

“I had to shift my mindset being over there. But the organization was great. It really allowed me to grow as a player and have some perspective,” Horford told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Al Horford shared how the Thunder staff helped him remain prepared for his inevitable trade to a contending team despite sitting out the final 28 games of the 2020-21 regular season. They drilled Horford in modern pick-and-roll coverages, and helped him become a much more versatile shooter from beyond the arc.

And to his credit, Horford decided to make the most out of his OKC stint.

“Living through it, my biggest thing was just, like, focusing on the moment, making the most out of that, for when I got the next opportunity to be ready to make the most of it,” Horford added.

Now, Al Horford is playing a crucial part in the Celtics’ quest to hang the 18th championship banner on the TD Garden rafters. While the Celtics roster is stacked as it is, Horford’s veteran leadership and 3 and D presence at the big man spots helps mold their roster’s identity.