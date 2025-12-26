Dan Campbell watched a six-turnover disaster against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. The Detroit Lions head coach didn't hold back after the painful 23-10 loss that erases their NFL Playoffs hope.

He hints that big changes will be made in the Motor City.

“I'm gonna be looking at a lot,” Campbell began via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “I'm gonna be looking at a lot of things, because I do not like being home for the playoffs.”

And he won't be the only one having these conversations — luring in general manager Brad Holmes in these talks.

“Brad and I will have a lot of decisions to make,” Campbell adds.

What changes could Dan Campbell, Lions look into?

The Lions will have multiple unrestricted free agents for March. The defense will become the hardest hit area — with names like D.J. Reader, Alex Anzalone, Amik Robertson and Marcus Davenport all UFAs.

Linebacker rises as the biggest offseason need. Detroit must find a way to get younger or seek an impact free agent there. The downside with the latter option is that the pool of young, rising free agent LB talent is minimal.

Holmes and Campbell likely need to pivot to April's draft to address LB — especially with names like Anthony Hill entering out of Texas, plus David Bailey of Texas Tech part of the '26 class too.

But it's more than LB the Lions must address. Jared Goff didn't hold back on this missed opportunity — and will need help as well. David Montgomery fired off some cryptic social media posts that suggest he's seeking a new start. He'll be 29 next season too, which is the age when RBs tend to show wear-and-tear.

Defense rises as an unignored area too, especially with the 23rd ranking. Aaron Glenn clearly had an effect on this defense. Kelvin Sheppard isn't a lock to return as defensive coordinator.

Regardless, Campbell and Holmes look ready to clean house.