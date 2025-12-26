The Dallas Cowboys made history on fourth down during their 30-23 win versus the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day, achieving a level of efficiency not seen in more than three decades. Dallas converted all six of its fourth-down attempts, becoming the first team since 1991 to go a perfect 6-for-6 or better on fourth down in a single game.

Both teams entered Thursday's contest having already been eliminated from playoff contention. The Cowboys set the tone immediately, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions and racing to a 21–3 lead, converting four fourth downs before halftime alone. One of those drives stretched 17 plays and featured three fourth-down conversions, ending with a four-yard touchdown run by Javonte Williams.

By halftime, Dallas led 24–10 and had generated 17 first downs, while Washington managed just 18 offensive plays in the opening half. In the first half, the Cowboys recorded 17 first downs and ran 87 total offensive plays in the game compared to just 41 for the Commanders.

Quarterback Dak Prescott kept the offense moving even under nonstop pressure, throwing for 307 yards and two scores on 19-of-37 passing, all while absorbing six sacks and 11 hits. He opened the scoring with a touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson, then connected with KaVontae Turpin for an 86-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the longest pass play of Dallas season and tied for the ninth-longest in franchise history. Prescott’s second touchdown of the game was his 30th of the season, tying Tony Romo for the most 30-touchdown seasons in team history at four.

Article Continues Below

While Williams exited with a shoulder injury after gaining 54 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Malik Davis stepped in and posted career highs with 103 rushing yards on 20 carries. Fullback Hunter Luepke added 30 rushing yards and a 14-yard reception. Overall, the Cowboys rushed for a season-best 211 yards and outgained Washington 480–328. Dallas also dominated time of possession, controlling the ball for 38:44 as compared to 21:16 for the Commanders.

Washington mounted multiple comeback attempts behind Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who totaled 105 rushing yards and scored on runs of 10 and 72 yards, the latter reaching a top speed of 21.62 miles per hour. Third-string quarterback Josh Johnson completed 15 of 23 passes for 198 yards without a touchdown or turnover in his first start since 2021. Defensively, Jer’Zhan Newton recorded a career-best three sacks.

The Cowboys’ offense slowed in the second half, failing to score a touchdown after halftime, but Brandon Aubrey’s field goals from 52 and 51 yards maintained the lead. Dallas ultimately won the game by converting two more fourth downs on the final possession, including a Prescott quarterback sneak, finishing a flawless six-for-six day.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Cowboys and pushed their season record to 7-8-1. They will close out the season with a road matchup against the New York Giants on Jan. 3 or 4.