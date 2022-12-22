By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

For the first time in his career, Oklahoma City Thunder stud Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a shot of becoming an All-Star. Shai has been an absolute beast for the Thunder all season long, and it now comes as no surprise that the 24-year-old is currently considered one of the top guards in the league.

Despite his recent surge, however, Gilgeous-Alexander refuses to rest on his laurels. The Thunder star recently revealed the goals he has set his sights on, and it will surely fire up Thunder fans everywhere:

“I play the game to break records and be one of the best to ever play,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. “That’s what I’m after.”

Shai is currently just in his fifth year in the NBA, but already, this young man has made all sorts of history. He’s already broken a handful of Thunder records in his brief spell with the franchise and he has now made it abundantly clear that he wants more.

As he said, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aims to become one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. It’s a tall task, no doubt, but based on what we’ve seen from him thus far, you can’t really put this beyond him. So long as he puts in the hard work, the sky should be the limit for this young man.

For Thunder fans, they’re definitely hoping that Shai does all his record-breaking while repping OKC. There have already been some whispers about a potential exit for SGA, but as of right now, it is obvious that his loyalty lies with the Thunder.