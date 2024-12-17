ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to take on the Orlando Magic Thursday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series as we hand out a Thunder-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Thunder-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Magic Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -260

Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 211.5 (-110)

Under: 211.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder-Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They are 20-5 in games that count towards the record, and they have won five in a row. The best part of their game, especially lately, has been their defense. Oklahoma City has allowed just 102.8 points per game in their last 10, and they have held opponents to only 42.8 percent shooting. With their ability to defend, the Thunder are easily one of the better teams in the league.

On the season, the Thunder have allowed the fewest points per game at 103.5. Along with that, Oklahoma City is holding opponents to the lowest field goal percentage in the NBA, the lowest three-point percentage, and they force the most turnovers. Orlando has not been a good scoring team this season, so the Thunder should not have any problems shutting them down. As long as Oklahoma City continues to play solid on defense, they will cover this spread.

Defense is not the only thing the Thunder excel at. They are 10th in the NBA in points per game this season. A big part of that is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in the NBA this year. He is averaging 30.3 points per game, and he shoots over 50 percent from the field. Despite some of the injuries the Thunder are dealing with, SGA keeps them in every game and gives them a chance to win.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have lost some of their key players to injury. However, they have still played some good basketball. In fact, they have not missed a beat defensively. The Magic have allowed the same amount of points per game as the Thunder this season, which is the lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Magic allow the least amount of shot attempts per game. If the Magic can slow down the pace, they will be able to at least cover the spread Thursday night.

Orlando will need some of their role players to step up. The biggest of which is Jalen Suggs. Suggs is averaging 18.9 points per game in December, so he is playing some decent basketball. He is coming off a tough game on Sunday, but he dropped 32 on the Milwaukee Bucks in the semi-finals of the NBA Cup. That is the type of game Suggs needs to have if the Magic want a chance to win Thursday night. If he plays well, the Magic will play well.

Final Thunder-Magic Prediction & Pick

This could be a good game, but the Thunder are the better team in this game, especially with the injuries to the Magic. I am fully expecting Oklahoma City to take care of business. I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Thunder-Magic Prediction & Pick: Thunder -6.5 (-108)