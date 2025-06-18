North Carolina football and Bill Belichick executed a brand-new victory over the Southeastern Conference Wednesday. This time UNC flipped an Oklahoma offensive lineman to Chapel Hill.

Will Conroy is adding to the Tar Heels 2026 recruiting class. Conroy confirmed the college football recruiting move with Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“If God wasn’t a Tar Heel why did he make the sky Carolina blue? Go Heels!” Conroy told Fawcett in revealing his decision to change schools.

Belichick and UNC pulled off a similar feat before the Conroy move. North Carolina coaxed former Texas A&M pledge Trashawn Ruffin back on St. Patrick's Day. Ruffin represents the opposite trenches of Conroy — as he stars as an interior defensive lineman.

North Carolina, Bill Belichick putting together strong June recruiting wise

Belichick first delivered slow recruiting results in his transition to the college game. He even dealt with a high-profile distraction courtesy of soulmate Jordon Hudson.

Belichick still navigated through the recruiting trail in building his 2026 class. North Carolina nabbed 6-foot-4 talent Ashton Blatt Saturday — who turned down Penn State and UCLA.

UNC even grabbed a pair of high-profile in-state twins. Zavion and Jayden Griffin-Hayes committed to the Tar Heels on June 5. North Carolina has received verbal commitments from nine total prospects this month.

Interior offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm from Lakewood, Ohio started UNC's June recruiting blitz by committing on June 1. Georgia prospect Eli Rickell added to the interior offensive line room the following day. Monroe, Louisiana linebacker Julian Burns added to the UNC class on June 13.

The Atlantic Coast Conference school made other impact recruiting moves before June.

The incoming head coach even lured his future QB from the clutches of another SEC program. Travis Burgess chose North Carolina over Auburn. The 6-foot-5 Burgess also said no to UNC rival North Carolina State to suit up for the ‘Heels on May 21.