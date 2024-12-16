After Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Houston Rockets in a 111-96 win in the NBA Cup semifinal, the team’s two leading scorers remained reflective after the game. All-Star Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a “best in the world” take, and Williams talked about his experience sharing the floor with 2024’s runner-up for Most Valuable Player.

As Gilgeous-Alexander ascends into stardom in 2024-25, Williams is making tremendous strides in his own right in his first All-Star-caliber campaign. The dynamic duo has led the Thunder to the best record (20-5) in the Western Conference, a testament to Shai’s role as the Thunder’s first option and as the team’s leader, which Williams spoke about after eliminating the Rockets.

“It has nothing to do with actually being on the court. I think the way he approaches basketball and his life outside of the court is something nobody else gets to see except us,” Williams said. “And us being as close as we are, I get to learn how he carries himself on and off the floor. I think that’s helped my development. On the floor, when you’re the guy on the team, you’re responsible for playing good or bad. I think he does a good job of carrying that and trusting us.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also does a good job of staying in the moment. For Williams, the MVP talk and focus on SGA’s ascension aren’t prioritized for team growth, which Jalen appreciates.

“He just does a good job of staying within the team and not letting a lot of the outside noise affect him,” Willimas added. “He’s been the perfect role model for me and the rest of the guys to one day try to reach that level, and obviously, just try to help him during the season.”

Jeff Teague’s bold Thunder’s Jalen Williams, Jaylen Brown claim

As the second option for the champion Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown shares similarities with Jalen Williams regarding Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, according to retired guard and podcast host Jeff Teague. On his ‘Club 520’ podcast, Teague said Williams is elite, and he reminds him of a younger version of Brown.

“I think Jalen Williams is a premier player in the league,” Teague said. “I compare him to a JB kind of player, Jaylen Brown. I think they’re very similar. Both can attack the basket really well, capable 3-point shooters, good defenders. I compare them two. I think he’s a young Jaylen Brown.”

Williams is averaging 21.7 points on 50.0% shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals per game this season.