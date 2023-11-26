Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren's 33-point game had fans declaring him the best rookie this season over Victor Wembanyama.

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 127-123 on Saturday, but Chet Holmgren's 33-point performance has fans claiming he is better than San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

This is Chet Holmgren's first full season in the NBA, as he missed all of last year with an injury. The Thunder are hoping he is a cornerstone player for them for a long time. So far, it has been positive, as the Thunder are 11-5 on the season, despite the loss to the 76ers.

It will be interesting to see how Holmgren follows up this game, and if he can build off of it. A tough test on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves looms on Tuesday. Another good game against a strong defensive team like the Timberwolves would be a statement for Holmgren and his development.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to Holmgren's game against the 76ers, and the claims that he should be the rookie of the year over Victor Wembanyama.

Chet Holmgren has been the best rookie thus far but I'm pretty sure Victor Wembanyama wins ROY — Jordan (@416Basketball) November 26, 2023

Chet Holmgren is way better than Wembanyama — Ali Bomaye of the OX (@dunmadesammy) November 25, 2023

Not kidding, Chet Holmgren is firmly the ROTY, an All-Star, and top 5 DPOY right now. He’s consistently amazing every game, even his bad games are great. That’s the sign of a true star. Idc if he’s “not a rookie” even if he was this good in year 2 it would lock him for ASG — Collin fr (@TheCollinDunks) November 26, 2023

The media had better start hyping Chet Holmgren just as they did with Wemby. Wemby this, Wemby that,🤡 bro Chet Holmgren >>>. Chet is rookie of the year, don’t tell me shit. — Blacko🏴 (@KhalifaSlim3) November 26, 2023

Chet Holmgren is a mile in front of Wemby as far as ROTY goes. It shouldn’t even be close. — Nic Negrepontis (@NicNegrepontis) November 26, 2023

chet holmgren been proving some naysayers/ doubters wrong this season — WASTEPH  (@wasteph_wes) November 26, 2023

Despite a lot of support for Holmgren, there was still some support for Wembanyama.

Chet Holmgren is dropping 26pts with a true advantage creator in SGA. Victor Wembanyama still gets 22pts without a true PG!! Victor is the ROY!!! — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) November 26, 2023

Many assumed that Wembanyama would run away with the rookie of the year this season. It turns out that he has some real competition in the form of Holmgren.

It will be interesting to follow the rookie of the year race throughout the season, and if Wembanyama can state his case throughout the season. For now, Thunder fans have to be thrilled with how Holmgren looks this early in his NBA career.