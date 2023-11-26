The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 127-123 on Saturday, but Chet Holmgren's 33-point performance has fans claiming he is better than San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

This is Chet Holmgren's first full season in the NBA, as he missed all of last year with an injury. The Thunder are hoping he is a cornerstone player for them for a long time. So far, it has been positive, as the Thunder are 11-5 on the season, despite the loss to the 76ers.

It will be interesting to see how Holmgren follows up this game, and if he can build off of it. A tough test on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves looms on Tuesday. Another good game against a strong defensive team like the Timberwolves would be a statement for Holmgren and his development.

Let's get to some of the best reactions to Holmgren's game against the 76ers, and the claims that he should be the rookie of the year over Victor Wembanyama.

Despite a lot of support for Holmgren, there was still some support for Wembanyama.

Many assumed that Wembanyama would run away with the rookie of the year this season. It turns out that he has some real competition in the form of Holmgren.

It will be interesting to follow the rookie of the year race throughout the season, and if Wembanyama can state his case throughout the season. For now, Thunder fans have to be thrilled with how Holmgren looks this early in his NBA career.