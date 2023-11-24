The Oklahoma City Thunder will get very expensive in a couple years, which could mean it's soon time for a consolidation trade.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a roaring start in 2023-24, proving they can compete with the best in the West. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to showcase every night why he is a legitimate MVP candidate, while Chet Holmgren has a serious chance of being selected to the All-Star Game as a rookie.

The Thunder might still a couple of pieces and years away of being regularly in the championship mix, especially because OKC General Manager Sam Presti is known to be very patient in team-building. Since the squad has been spectacular, it is natural for media personalities to float trade proposals that fast-track the Thunder's ascent and put them in the same category as the Denver Nuggets at the very top of the Western Conference.

It seems that OKC will not go for the big splash before the February 9th trade deadline, but you never know with this front office. With that type of move as an unlikely yet plausible scenario, this is the Thunder player who could be the centerpiece of that deal.

Even before unconfirmed off-court rumors began circulating recently, there were murmurs that Giddey could be the young player eventually on his way out of Oklahoma City. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already on a max contract and Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams firmly on max trajectories, spending will become a big factor for the Thunder in a couple years. For this season, it still is not a problem because Holmgren, Williams and Giddey are still on their rookie-scale deals, but it is a major point to consider if Oklahoma City wants to become an annual title contender.

With how the roster is currently constructed, Giddey primarily plays off the ball when sharing the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams, an issue because his perimeter shooting is subpar. There have been games where his shooting has been a huge cause of concern, so Daigneault decides to close with Isaiah Joe or Cason Wallace in Giddey's place. His defense against high-level competition, too.

Giddey is still an impactful player because of his high basketball IQ, excellent passing ability and strong in-between game, but he is the most expendable among the Thunder's four key guys. One of the organizations that will be hit heavily by the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement is Oklahoma City, and this is the main reason why.

With how Presti and Daigneault have built their squad, the Thunder are full of players who can create their own shot and also manufacture openings for their teammates. Even if Giddey is gone soon, they will still have a plethora of players who can help make up for the void of his playmaking. The Thunder continue to draft rookies who are instantly NBA-ready and provide a well-rounded impact when Daigneault inserts them on the floor. Since Daigneault is known to run some of the most unexpected and unorthodox plays, he will need to get guys like Joe, Wallace and even Vasillije Micic to start some games if Giddey is on his way out.

Oklahoma City has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the league this season without Giddey taking a major step forward. Don't be surprised if the Thunder ultimately continue their upward trajectory without him.