By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Michael Lorenzen is taking his talents to the Detroit Tigers, league sources tell MLB insider Robert Murray.

Sources of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic also confirm that Lorenzen’s deal with the Tigers is for one year and worth $8.5 million.

Lorenzen most recently pitched for the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season. With the Halos, he posted an 8-6 record to go with a 4.24 ERA and 4.31 WHIP. He also recorded a 95 ERA+ which isn’t really anything to write home about but is still better than the 85 ERA+ he registered a year before during his final season with the Cincinnati Reds, whom he played for during his first seven years in the big leagues — mostly serving a role out of the bullpen. The 30-year-old Lorenzen also missed a significant time in 2022 due to a shoulder issue.

Lorenzen doesn’t move the needed much for the Tigers’ rotation but he can still help stabilize it. Last season, Detroit was only 23rd in Major League Baseball with a 4.51 starters ERA and 28th with a starters FIP of 4.69.

The Tigers could still be looking for another starter in the offseason, but their list of options seems to be getting narrower with the likes of José Quintana, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and Chris Bassitt no longer in the market.