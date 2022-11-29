Published November 29, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Legendary Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has confirmed his plans to retire following the 2023 season. He will retire after an unbelievable 21 years in the Major Leagues.

Cabrera became the first American League batter to win the Triple Crown since 1967 when he accomplished the feat in 2012. He won the MVP that year and a year later in 2013 as the Tigers were one of the best teams in baseball.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued the future Hall of Fame Tigers slugger in recent years. And rumors surrounding his 2023 status began swirling after Cabrera admitted he wasn’t feeling great in 2022.

Ahead of a charity gala in Miami, the Tigers designated hitter spoke with reporters about his impending retirement. He mentioned one of his main goals for his final season is to simply stay healthy.

“One of my goals is to play a full season with no injuries, try to help the Tigers to win more games,” he said. “Because I feel if we can stay healthy, we can improve more in the field. If you don’t stay healthy, there’s no chance we can win. We had a lot of injuries this year and it hurt us a lot. We’ll see if we can stay healthy all year.”

The Tigers finished 66-96 after entering the 2022 season with heightened expectations. Offseason additions of Javier Baez, Austin Meadows, and Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t work out in their first seasons. And injuries significantly affected their starting rotation.

2022 had a few bright spots. Cabrera recorded his historic 3000th hit in front of a raucous Comerica Park crowd in April against the Colorado Rockies, for example.

The Tigers hired Scott Harris as President of Baseball Operations in September following the firing of Al Avila. Harris is now tasked with replacing Cabrera after the 2023 season concludes.