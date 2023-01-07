By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers agreed to a trade on Saturday. If the deal is officially completed, the Phillies would receive LHP Gregory Soto and INF Kody Clemens. The Tigers would get OF Nick Maton, OF Matt Vierling, and C Donny Sands in return, per Jon Morosi.

Gregory Soto, a 2-time All-Star, highlights the deal. But there are a number of interesting pieces included in this reported trade. At first glance, it is a move that seemingly helps both sides. Philadelphia gets a key bullpen piece and a young hitter, while the Tigers receive 3 players. But let’s take a closer look at this Phillies-Tigers trade.

Tigers trade return

As aforementioned, the Tigers received Nick Maton, Matt Vierling, and Donny Sands from the Phillies.

Vierling was the odd man out in Philadelphia. He may have been in line to receive more playing time amid Bryce Harper’s injury this season. But with a wealth of offensive depth, he was an expendable piece for the Phillies.

However, he’s a player who has breakout potential. All he needs is a legitimate opportunity. Vierling, who’s still only 26-years old, can play multiple positions in the infield and outfield. His offensive numbers at the big league level up to this point don’t jump off the page. But he has the potential to develop into a solid hitter.

Detroit desperately needed offense following their miserable 2022 campaign. If Vierling finds his form, he could be an importance part of the lineup next season.

Nick Maton is a 25-year old who offers infield and outfield versatility as well. Maton has hit around .250 through his first 86 games in the big leagues. Due to the Phillies’ offensive depth, he has yet to carve out a regular role with a team. In similar fashion to Vierling, Maton is a player who may be able to find his footing in the right situation.

Tigers fans may roll their eyes at the notion of receiving Vierling and Maton from the Phillies. Both are past their exciting prospect status and haven’t done much at the MLB level. But they will be interesting players to keep tabs on.

Meanwhile, the final player Detroit received in return is catcher Donny Sands. Sands was the Phillies No. 21 overall prospect in 2022. He’s already 26 but could turn into a decent hitter.

Detroit’s return is fairly underwhelming. But they receive MLB-ready pieces as they look to compete sooner rather than later.

Phillies trade return

The Phillies received Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens.

The Tigers have been expected to trade Gregory Soto for a long while. Trade rumors surfaced once again during this offseason which ultimately led to the Phillies-Tigers deal.

Soto has been Detroit’s closer over the past few years. The left-handed flame-thrower has exceptional stuff. But his control of the strike zone tends to be questionable. Nevertheless, Soto has been an All-Star in each of the past two seasons. He’s posted ERAs of 3.39 and 3.28 during those years.

Gregory Soto is talented enough to pitch around the walks. But the base on balls will be something that Philadelphia needs to monitor. He is set to join a bullpen that already includes talented arms such as Jose Alvarado, Seranthony Dominguez, Craig Kimbrel, Matt Strahm, and others.

Kody Clemens is a 26-year old who can play multiple positions. The son of former big league superstar pitcher Roger Clemens, Kody features a decent amount of potential. He could provide depth for the Phillies.

Final thoughts/grade

The Phillies won this trade. Detroit is fresh off of a lackluster season and failed to acquire any current top-level prospects for an All-Star closer. The move isn’t terrible if Detroit believes they can contend in 2023. But it certainly isn’t a great rebuild effort.

Philadelphia is clearly focused on building a strong bullpen. Gregory Soto, despite his command issues, will benefit the Phillies this season. The addition of Clemens doesn’t hurt matters wither.

Final Tigers trade grade: D+

Final Phillies trade grade: B+