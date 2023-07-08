The Detroit Tigers have cut ties with infielder Jonathan Schoop. Six years after being named an All-Star, Jonathan Schoop was designed for assignment by the Tigers with only a couple of days remaining until the 2023 MLB All-Star break.

The decision is a somewhat costly one for the Tigers, who owe Schoop the remainder of his $7.5 million salary for the 2023 season. Detroit has a week to trade or waive Schoop. If the Tigers send Schoop elsewhere, that team that acquires him could pay the veteran what is left of his contract.

Schoop did his part in giving Detroit one of the worst offenses in baseball. In 136 at-bats, Schoop hit .213/.278/.272. He doesn't have a single home run and has only driven in seven runs.

Schoop's Tigers' career started off well enough. The veteran had a .799 OPS and eight home runs in 44 games during the truncated 2020 season, After hitting .278 with 22 homers in 2021, Schoop was rewarded with a two-year, $15 million contract. It was a deal Detroit likely regretted early on, given Schoop's career-worst .202 batting average and .239 on-base percentage in 2022.

The move by the Tigers is expected to be followed by the team bringing outfielder Riley Greene and pitcher Beau Brieske off the injured list.

Detroit ranks 28th among 30 MLB teams in runs scored and OPS. The Tigers are 38-49 with two games left before the All-Star break.

Because the NL Central is historically weak, the Tigers' playoff hopes are still alive. Detroit sits in third place in the division, trailing the first-place Minnesota Twins by five games in the loss column.