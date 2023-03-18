The Detroit Tigers are hoping to see some of their top prospects take huge steps forward in 2023. On Friday, however, the team received news that two of their top prospects will miss crucial time.

Pitcher Jackson Jobe and catcher Dillon Dingler will miss significant time this season, the team announced. Jobe is out three to six months with a spine injury. Dingler underwent knee surgery and will begin prepping for his return in four weeks.

This is absolutely brutal news for the Tigers. While both prospects may not have reached the majors in 2023, they are now losing out on time that could have been used to develop them further.

Jobe is the Tigers’ first overall pick from the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft. The team selected him third overall with the hope he could be a future ace for the team.

The 20-year-old did enjoy a rather promising professional debut last season. Between Class-A and Class-A Advanced, the Texas native pitched to a 3.84 ERA in 77.1 innings pitched.

Dingler, 24, is the Tigers’ second-round pick from 2020. His defense has drawn praise around the game, and he has consistently ranked among the team’s best prospects.

Dingler rose through the minors in 2021, reaching Double-A. He played 107 games in Double-A a season ago, hitting 14 home runs. However, he was not nearly as impressive, slashing .238/.333/.419. His stint in the Arizona Fall League lasted just four games before being shut down with knee soreness.

Friday’s news may not impact the team’s 2023 plans as they hope to take a step forward. However, it almost certainly could have a major impact on both players’ short and long-term outlooks.