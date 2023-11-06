New Detroit Tigers outfielder Mark Canha revealed his thoughts on joining the team after being traded by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Detroit Tigers made the first trade of the Major League Baseball offseason on Saturday. Detroit acquired veteran outfielder Mark Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for a minor-league prospect. It was an interesting pickup for Detroit, who finished in second place in the American League Central in 2023.

On Sunday, Canha spoke to Detroit media for the first time. And he shared a rather interesting perspective on joining a team that's spent the last few years rebuilding. “A team is never as far away from where they want to be as it feels like. All it takes is a little nudge,” the new Detroit outfielder said, via Detroit News reporter Chris McCosky.

It's never as hard as it seems to get on top of that mountain and when you have a young, talented group, that's a helluva start,” Canha continued on Sunday, via McCosky.

The Tigers certainly have some talented pieces on their roster. Detroit saw promising signs from outfielder Riley Greene, designated hitter Kerry Carpenter, and starting pitcher Reese Olson. Perhaps the most promising progression from 2023 came from first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Torkelson debuted in 2022 but had a miserable rookie campaign. It appeared Detroit and Torkelson were in for more on the same in 2023. However, the 24-year-old found his footing in June. And he emerged as the team's best power hitter, ending the season with 31 home runs and 94 runs batted in.

The Tigers have yet to see any player breakout into a true superstar. That said, Canha's assessment of the team being “talented” may not be too off base. With a winnable AL Central in front of them, perhaps Canha can help the Tigers compete sooner rather than later.