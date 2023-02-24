Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows addressed his mental and physical health from the 2022 season in a Friday interview with Bally Sports Detroit.

“Last year, getting traded a few days before opening day, obviously was a big surprise to me and my wife,” Meadows said. “Battling injuries throughout the year, something I’ve never really dealt with in the big leagues.

Meadows said one thing after the other, including being in a different place, his Achilles tendonitis, and vertigo, affected him mentally in a different way.

“I feel like I’m in a much better place now than I was about a year ago, I would say,” Meadows said. “Being able to find the right help, getting the right help for me and a fresh start, having built relationships with guys last year.

“Not being on the field was definitely tough for me, but I learned a lot, and I feel like I’m in a better place from it. The past is the past, and I’m just moving forward.”

Austin Meadows released a statement about his mental health in September, going into further depth about how various off-the-field issues led to the battle with his mental health.

“What I have told very few people is that I also have been struggling with my mental health in a way that has extended my time away from the game that I love so much,” he wrote. “I’ve been dealing with this privately with a great team of professionals, but I need to continue to put in the hard work off the field towards feeling mentally healthy.”

Though he was in the Tigers’ clubhouse for a few weeks and planned to remain with the club for the rest of the season, Austin Meadows said he was not ready to return to the club in September.

“I am so grateful for my family, my teammates, and the Tigers organization for supporting me through this,” he wrote. “I can’t do this alone, and I hope in sharing my experience I can touch at least one person who might be going through their own struggles and encourage them to reach out to someone for help.”