The Detroit Tigers finished the 2023 season with a 78-84 record, and they finished in second place in the worst division in baseball, the AL Central. That was the best season that the Tigers have had in a long time. Detroit has not been in a good spot in recent years, and it was surprising to see after their dominant run 10-15 years ago. While the Tigers still have a lot of work to do, it does look like they are trending in the right direction, and they made a huge move recently as they picked up pitcher Kenta Maeda.

Kenta Maeda has been in the MLB for seven years now, and he has spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and three seasons with the Minnesota Twins. Over the course of his career, Maeda has a 3.92 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP. This was a huge pickup for the Tigers, but Detroit exec Scott Harris still wants to add more pitching.

“We're going to keep looking to add pitching,” Scott Harris said, according to a tweet Evan Woodberry. “You'll never hear me say that we have enough pitching. I don't even believe it's possible to have enough pitching. We're going to see what's available and if we can find more ways to make our staff deeper and better.”

Pitching was the strength of this Tigers team, and it looks like it will continue to get stronger. There were a lot of instances last season where pitching got the job done, but the offense couldn't pull its weight. It seems like pitching will once again be strong for the Tigers, and if their offense can get stronger, this team can make a push back to the playoffs.