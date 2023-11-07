Javier Baez unsurprisingly did not opt out of his massive contract with the Detroit Tigers amid his struggles in recent seasons

Javier Baez unsurprisingly did not opt out of his Detroit Tigers contract with four years and $98 million remaining, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Baez was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Mets during the 2021 season. The star infielder has shown signs of decline but was still a talented player. Following the conclusion of the '21 campaign, Baez landed a six-year, $140 million contract with Detroit.

Javier Baez's struggles with Tigers

The contract has not gone according to plan for the rebuilding Tigers though. Baez, an All-Star in 2018 and 2019, has failed to hit over .238 in either of his two years with Detroit so far. In fact, he has been one of the worst players in baseball over the past two seasons.

His 2022 season was bad (.238/.278/.393) but it got even worse in 2023. Baez slashed just .222/.267/.325 with a .593 OPS across 136 games. It would be one thing if Baez at least offered some power amid his struggles, but the shortstop slugged only nine home runs while striking out 125 times.

It was a forgettable year to say the least for Javier Baez.

With all of that being said, is there any reason for optimism after Baez did not opt out of his massive contract?

The Tigers are rebuilding. They are close to becoming competitive again. Baez is a veteran leader who can positively impact Detroit's young players.

Additionally, Baez is a former All-Star. It wouldn't be surprising to see him turn things around at just 30-years old. He is still in his prime and can get back on track.

Sure, Tigers fans probably aren't thrilled about the idea of Detroit paying him $98 million over the next four years. Now it is up to Baez to win the fans over moving forward.