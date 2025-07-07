The Detroit Tigers are one of the best teams in baseball this year, and they are sending a good amount of talent to the MLB All-Star Game. Position players were announced last week, and the Tigers learned that Riley Greene, Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres were all going to be starters, and then as we all expected, pitcher Tarik Skubal ended up getting the nod as well. Skubal is on the roster, but it is still unclear who will be starting on the mound for the American League.

Tarik Skubal was an All-Star last year as well as he ended up winning the AL Cy Young, but he did not earn the start in the All-Star Game. He is the best pitcher in the game, and it seems like he is the best option to be the guy for the American League. We don't know who it will be yet, but Skubal is hoping for the best.

“It would be an honor to start,” Skubal said, according to an article from MLB.com. “I’m not going to say I don’t care to start. But I didn’t start last year. It would be an honor to start the All-Star Game. It’s something that I want to do at least one time in my career. But I don’t make those decisions. It’s not going to offend me or anything like that.”

Skubal starting with his three of his teammates behind him in the field would be a pretty cool sight. The Tigers will be well represented in Atlanta, but Skubal was actually expecting to have more teammates there.

“To be honest, I’m a little disappointed with only the four guys we got,” he said. “I think there’s a lot more deserving guys on our team. We’ve got the best record in the American League. I would like to think that we would be represented more there. What [Zach McKinstry] has been able to do, what Tork’s [Spencer Torkelson] been able, what [Dillon] Dingler’s been able to do, [Will] Vest, [Tommy] Kahnle, Casey [Mize], as much as I enjoy that I’m going, I’m pretty disappointed with only the four of us going. I think that there’s more deserving people in this room for us.”

The Tigers do have a lot of talented players on the roster who have stepped up in a big way this year, but they will have to settle for just the four All-Stars.

There is definitely no one that is more deserving than Tarik Skubal. He is having another remarkable season as he is 10-2 on the year with a 2.02 ERA and a .81 WHIP. Skubal has 148 strikeouts this season and just 14 walks. He is the best pitcher in the game, and it would be great for the fans to see him make the start in the MLB All-Star Game on July 15th from Truist Park in Atlanta.