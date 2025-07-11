The Detroit Tigers are in the driver's seat in the American League Central. Their dominant first half of the season should see them become the league's first 60-win team. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch shouted out the team's unsung hero, but Detroit's dominance has been a team effort. However, a player like Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar could push them over the top.

Bednar is one of many Pirates players on the trade block ahead of the deadline. The veteran closer is a two-time All-Star who has been one of Pittsburgh's better players throughout the season. While Hinch has who he needs at the top of his bullpen, its depth could be improved at the deadline with a key addition here and there.

Bednar would be a perfect fit as a rental player, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Bednar's 12 saves so far this season have him on track for a season close to what he did in 2024. However, he has shown that he can rack up saves in the right situation as a competitive team's closer in tight spots. Unfortunately, he has not gotten many opportunities to show off this season thanks to the disappointing Pirates offense.

A change of scenery could be all that Bednar needs to revitalize his season. The 30-year-old is in line for a payday this offseason, and being a part of a deep playoff run could help boost his value. Rumors have the Tigers as one of the more aggressive teams on the trade market. If that is true, Bednar and Detroit could be a perfect fit throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

Here is a trade that the Tigers could offer the Pirates for Bednar before the July 31 deadline.

Tigers receive: RP David Bednar

Pirates receive: OF Jahmai Jones, RP Brenan Hanifee

Why should the Tigers trade for Bednar?

Hinch has two top-tier relievers in Will Vest and Tommy Kahnle. However, Vest has flirted with a potential visit to Tigers' injured list this season and the gap between Kahnle and Tyler Holton is a big one. Bringing in Bednar gives Detroit's manager another reliable arm to turn to. Additionally, the veteran brings experience to a bullpen that needs it, especially in the postseason.

Bednar peaked with 39 saves in his All-Star 2023 season. However, a 2.70 ERA is still effective, especially for a closer. He has lost five games so far this season, but has yet to blow a save opportunity. Mock trades featuring Bednar have become more and more popular as the trade deadline approaches. Contenders around the league would love to add him, including the Tigers.

If Detroit were to pull the trigger and trade for Bednar, his role would be much different. Instead of closing games, he would serve as an elite setup man in front of Vest. In a pinch, the righty is plenty capable of stepping up in the ninth inning and securing victories. In the regular season, Hinch could turn to him to lessen the load on Vest's shoulders if the Tigers continue to find themselves in close games.

Bednar's contract is an expiring deal, making him a low-risk option for Detroit. At worst, the reliever is off the team this winter after a lackluster second half. At best, he is a key piece to a team that wins the World Series title for the first time in decades. Either way, trading for Bednar is a no-brainer if the Tigers can get him for the right price.

Why should the Pirates trade for Jones and Hanifee?

If the rumors are true about the Pirates' deadline plans, their 2025 season is over. They would also have plenty of open spots on their roster up for grab. Jones could easily fill a vacancy in the outfield as he gets his first opportunity to be an everyday starter for a Major League Baseball team. The Tigers called him up to the majors this season, but he has been a backup for most of it.

Jones is 27 years old, but he does not need any more time in the minor leagues to develop. If the Pirates give him a chance to contribute, he is a player who could help the team return to relevancy. His .316 average will play in the major leagues, as long as his power can catch up to it eventually. On a Pittsburgh roster that desperately needs offense, Jones can provide it.

In a world where Bednar and some of the pitching staff are the only subtractions from the Pirates' roster, Jones could help revive the offense. Oneil Cruz will represent Pittsburgh in the Home Run Derby and Brian Reynolds is getting back on track. Adding Jones into the mix gives the Pirates another contact hitter who can get things going and help Paul Skenes.

In the outfield, Jones is an average player. However, his speed could see him develop into a defensive stalwart. Again, the Pirates would have to be patient as he finishes working out the major league kinks. When he does, though, he could help them into the postseason.

Hanifee is the replacement for Bednar in Pittsburgh's bullpen. He does not close games, but a 1.40 WHIP at 27 years old is worth taking a flyer on. Even if Bednar survives the trade deadline, the Pirates' bullpen needs a makeover. Trading their closer gets it underway and puts the team ahead of the eight ball.