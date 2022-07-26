Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera closing in on Carl Yastrzemski with insane RBI feat

The Detroit Tigers lit up the San Diego Padres Monday night, a rarity for their offense. However, one thing that isn’t a rarity is Miguel Cabrera making history.

The 39-year-old reached 1840 career runs batted in, pulling ahead of former Philadelphia Athletics star Al Simmons for 13th place all time. He is now four RBI away from tying Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski.

The Tigers legend crossed the plate in the bottom of the third inning. He was plated on an Eric Haase Grand Slam, as Detroit jumped out to a 5-1 lead.

When Cabrera came up to bat in the sixth, the Tigers had opened the game wide open. He smacked a ball to deep right field that found its way to the seats. That made the score 12-4 in favor of the Tigers, which is how the game ended.

“I think the pull-side homer fires everybody up,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said after the game. “He’s a little beat up. He won’t tell you, but I don’t think he’s feeling great physically all the time. But him getting in on the fun was really key. … It’s kind of vintage Miggy.”

This is not the first time Cabrera has chased Yastrzemski for a historic accomplishment. In the early 2010s, Cabrera flirted with winning the American League Triple Crown. It was a feat that had last been accomplished by Yastrzemski in 1967.

In 2012, Cabrera finally won the Triple Crown, leading the league in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He batted .330 with 44 home runs and 139 RBIs in 161 games as he helped the Tigers make a World Series appearance.