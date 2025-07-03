Last season was the low point of Javier Baez's career. He was a liability at the plate, and after being one of the best players in the game, he looked like a shell of his former self. His contract looked disastrous for the Detroit Tigers, but something unexpected has happened this year. Baez has looked like his old self, and he has been one of the best hitters on the team. He also found out that he is not only an outstanding shortstop, but he is terrific in the outfield too. Now, for the third time in his career, Baez is an MLB All-Star.

The MLB All-Star Game lineups were announced on Wednesday night, and Javier Baez is a starting outfielder for the American League. He went from being one of the worst players in the Detroit lineup to an All-Star at a new position in just one season. What a story.

Last year, Baez hit .184 with six home runs and 37 RBIs. He finished with .516 OPS in the 80 games that he played in. In 71 games this season, he is hitting .285 with nine homers and 36 RBIs, and his OPS is .783. What a difference a year makes.

After seeing Baez go through some tough times, Tigers fans are thrilled to see him having success with the team.

“Javy Baez went from being boo’d, laughed at and had fans begging to cut him before this season,” one fan said. “He is now an All Star starter.”

It took a little while, but Baez is finding his footing in Detroit.

“javy báez where do i even begin???😭🪄 i am so proud of you!!!❤️❤️you’ve proved us all wrong & worked incredibly hard to get healthy again,” another fan said. “who can say they have been an all star starter in 3 DIFFERENT POSITIONS?? so grateful you’ve found your home in detroit & are a tiger!!💙🧡”

No one saw this coming at the beginning of the season, but it sure is a wonderful sight.

“Javy Baez is starting in the all star game, there’s not many things you love to see more than that 🥲,” a fan wrote.

At the end of the day, the best word to use to describe the Javier Baez resurgence is special.

“The resurgence of Javy Báez has been pretty damn cool this year,” another fan shared. “Being named an All-Star at 3 different positions is impressive and special. Happy for him.”

Baez is not the only Tiger that will be going to the All-Star Game. Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene also got the nod, and there is a chance that Tarik Skubal is the starting pitcher for the American League. This Tigers team is loaded, and they are sending a lot of talent to Atlanta.

Javier Baez and his fellow All-Stars are a big reason why the Tigers have the best record in baseball. Detroit is currently 54-32, and the team has its sights set on another postseason run.

You can watch Baez and the other Tigers All-Stars when the MLB All-Star Game goes down on July 15th from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will get underway at 8:00 ET.