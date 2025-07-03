The Detroit Tigers were one of the hottest teams in baseball to end the 2024 season, but even then, they were still struggling to get their bats going. Pitching got them by until being eliminated in the ALDS, and everyone expected Detroit to have a big signing in the offseason. The Tigers made some important additions, but the big move never came. However, the Tigers are now one of the best teams in baseball, and the bats are a big reason why. Guys like Zach McKinstry have helped the team tremendously.

Zach McKinstry is having a major breakout season as he is one of the best hitters on the team this year. Last season, McKinstry finished the year hitting .215 with four home runs and 23 RBIs, and he had a .614 OPS. That was in 118 games. In 78 games this year, he is hitting .290 with five home runs and 25 RBIs, and he has an .816 OPS.

“I am pretty much president of the Zach McKinstry fan club,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said on Wednesday, according to an article from MLB.com. “I love this guy. I play him all the time. I trust him. He's really good defensively and he's a really tough at-bat. He's arguably our best baserunner. I think he can help us win, which is why I keep putting him in there.”

The Tigers are currently in the midst of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, and the two teams split their double header on Wednesday. The Tigers won the first game, and McKinstry went 4-5 at the plate.

McKinstry isn't the only Tiger that has made significant strides this season. There are multiple other examples of guys that already have more homers and RBIs this season than they did all of last season. Riley Greene isn't quite there, but he is close, and that is saying a lot as he was one of the best hitters on the team last season, too.

“He's Riley Greene,” Hinch said. “There's these little bursts of huge performance like we've seen. There's very rare downturns. He's a guy who brings it every day. He wants to be good. He pushes himself to be good. He faces the toughest matchups in the biggest moments in the middle of our order and continues to get a good pitch to hit.”

Greene hit two three-run homers in the first game of the double header to help the Tigers earn an 11-2 win. He has been sensational this season.

Players like Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry are a big reason why the Tigers are having so much success this season. They will look to leave the nation's capital with another series win as Game 3 against the Nationals will go down on Thursday evening. The two teams will get underway at 6:45 ET from Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Dietrich Enns will be on the mound for the Tigers, and Jake Irvin will get the start for Washington.