Riley Greene has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, and he is on an absolute tear right now. Greene has been a very tough out the last two weeks, and that was the case on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals. The Detroit Tigers are in the nation's capital for a three-game series, and Greene was on fire during Game 1 of Wednesday's double-header. He went 2-5 with two home runs and six RBIs. Both homers were three-run shots.

It's not often that you see the same player hit two three-run homers in one game, but Riley Greene did it on Wednesday. He finished the game with six RBIs, which is tied for the most in a game during his career.

“Riley Greene vs Nationals: 2-5, 2 HR, 6 RBI. Ties his career high for most RBI in a game,” StatMuse said in a post.

The Tigers easily cruised to victory in Game 1 of the double-header thanks to Greene's big day at the plate. Detroit got out to a quick start as Greene's first three-run blast came in the bottom of the first inning, and catcher Jake Rogers hit a three-run bomb of his own in that inning as well.

Infielder Trey Sweeney is back up with the Tigers after being recently sent down, and he had made it 7-0 in the third on a sac-fly. Greene hit his second homer of the game in the fourth inning to make it 10-0.

Spencer Torkelson wanted to join the home run party, and he did so in the sixth to give Detroit its 11th run of the game. The Tigers went on to win 11-2.

This Tigers team is looking like something special as we approach the All-Star break. Detroit currently has the best record in baseball at 54-32, and the lead in the AL Central is up to 12.5 games over the second place Cleveland Guardians.

Riley Green and Detroit will look to win their fourth game in a row when Game 2 of the double header against Washington goes down on Wednesday evening. The Tigers and Nationals will get underway at 6:45 ET from Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Jack Flaherty will take the mound for Detroit, and Mackenzie Gore will be on the hill for Washington.